ED arrests Vijay R Gupta of Vindhyavasini Group in loan fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it had arrested Vijay R Gupta, promoter and director of Vindhyavasini Group of Companies, on March 26, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a fraud case involving the fraudulent availing of loans from State Bank of India (SBI).

The arrest follows a detailed investigation by the ED, based on first information reports (FIRs) filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Mumbai, against Gupta and his company.

According to the investigative agency, the case involves six companies under the Vindhyavasini Group, with Gupta and his associate, Ajay R Gupta, accused of securing loans through forged and fabricated documents. These loans, availed on the basis of inflated and fake memorandums of understanding (MoUs), turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) in 2013, amounting to a staggering Rs 764.44 crore.

The ED further added that Gupta utilised the loans to acquire steel rolling mills in Silvassa and Maharashtra and to finance a mall construction and purchase commercial properties through one of his other companies, M/s Rajput Retail Ltd.

The investigation further revealed that Gupta formed over 40 shell companies to divert and siphon off the loan proceeds, hiding his tracks and avoiding personal contribution to the financing.

The ED has also found that part of the loan proceeds were used by Gupta to purchase immovable properties in Mumbai and its surrounding areas, further complicating the fraudulent scheme. Following his arrest, Gupta was remanded to ED custody for seven days by the special court (PMLA).

“Further investigation is under way,” said the agency.

In a separate case, the ED has carried out search operations at seven locations across Patna on March 27, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The searches resulted in the seizure of approximately Rs 11.64 crore in cash, along with a large number of incriminating documents and digital evidence. The ED's investigation pertains to a money laundering case involving Sanjeev Hans and others, uncovering a widespread bribery racket involving several senior officials from the Bihar state government.

The investigation revealed that prominent officials, including Tarini Das, chief engineer at the Bihar Construction Department (BCD); Mumukshu Chaudhary, joint secretary at the finance department, Government of Bihar; Umesh Kumar Singh, executive engineer at the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD), Government of Bihar; Ayaz Ahmed, deputy project director at the Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (BUIDCO); Sagar Jaiswal, deputy general manager (projects) at the Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (BMSICL); Vikash Jha, deputy general manager at BMSICL; and Saket Kumar, executive engineer at BCD, were allegedly involved in accepting bribes.