Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

The number of registered factories in Uttar Pradesh has surged by 40 per cent in two years to nearly 27,000 in the current financial year, signaling a major manufacturing push in the state.

The count was 19,100 in FY23. Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an increase of nearly 14,000 registered factories over the past eight years under the Yogi Adityanath government, which first came to power in 2017.

The state currently has 26,915 registered factories, Secretary (Labour and Employment) M K Shanmuga Samundaram said.

According to the Annual Survey of Industries 2022-23, UP is behind Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in terms of the number of operational factories.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is working towards its goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy within the next four to five years while creating large-scale employment through promoting industrialisation in the state. To achieve the target, the government has eased several labour and factory norms, such as allowing women employees to work night shifts under certain conditions. It has also moved the processes to obtain permits online to usher in speed and transparency. The government is planning to increase the number of factories by 6,000 by FY26, taking the total to around 33,000, with a special focus on industries, such as textiles, food processing, chemicals, engineering goods, leather products, and automobile ancillaries.