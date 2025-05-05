The National Commission for Women (NCW) has expressed support for Himanshi, the wife of Pahalgam attack victim Vinay Narwal. The NCW stated that targeting a woman for her personal life or ideological views through trolling is “unacceptable in any form”, as reported by new agency PTI.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam terror attack: India bans all maritime access to Pakistan In her first statement after the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir , Himanshi Narwal, urged people not to harbour hatred towards Muslims or Kashmiris. “I just want the entire nation to pray for him (Vinay). That’s the only thing I want. There is one more thing I want. There should be no hatred towards anyone. I’m seeing this happening that people are spewing hate at Muslims or Kashmiris. We do not want this. We want peace and only peace,” she said on Thursday, according to a Hindustan Times report.

Following her statement, the wife of an Indian navy officer reportedly faced massive trolling on social media platforms.

Vinay Narwal and Himanshi had recently married, just a week before the April 22 terror attack in Baisaran near Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. The couple was on their honeymoon when terrorists shot the Naval officer. The heartbreaking image of Himanshi sitting next to her husband’s body, with her wedding chooda still on her wrists, deeply moved the nation.

NCW condemns trolling, urges respect

Also Read

After her comments, Himanshi Narwal faced severe trolling on social media. According to reports, the National Commission for Women (NCW) condemned the trolling, stating on X, “Following the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, it is deeply unfortunate and reprehensible how his wife, Ms. Himanshi Narwal, is being targeted on social media for one of her statements.”

The commission acknowledged that while her comments may not have been well-received by many, it said any disagreement should stay within "constitutional boundaries" and adhere to civil discourse.

ALSO READ: 'We should be proud of him': Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam attack While acknowledging the nation’s grief and outrage over the terror attack, the NCW urged people to exercise restraint in their criticism of Himanshi Narwal. It emphasised, “trolling a woman based on her views or personal life is wrong.”

The commission also reminded the public, “Every woman’s dignity and respect are precious” and called for constructive, respectful dialogue, even during periods of national sorrow.