Chhattisgarh gets investment proposals worth Rs 4.50 trn in 6 months: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said the state has attracted investment proposals worth more than Rs 4.50 lakh crore in different sectors after the launch of a new industrial policy in November last year, and their benefits will be visible in two years.

In an exclusive interview with PTI videos on Sunday, Sai also claimed that his government has plugged leakages and checked corruption that prevailed during the previous Congress rule, enhancing the state's revenue collection.

It has not been more than six months since we launched our new industrial policy, and in such a short span, we have received investment proposals of more than Rs 4.50 trillion, Sai said.

In this period, the state government has held investor-connect events in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Raipur, which were attended by hundreds of entrepreneurs, and many of them have proposed to invest in the state, he said.

The chief minister said the work has also been started on the execution of the projects.

He said the state's first semiconductor manufacturing unit and the country's first Artificial Intelligence-based Data Center Park will come up in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar here, and their foundation stones have been laid.

Investments will take time to take shape, and the commissioning of projects will not take place immediately, he said.

Sai said, We think the state will benefit from these investments after one and a half to two years." Asked about the pace of development of Nava Raipur, the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh, Sai said, Yes, it is developing a bit slowly. But we think it will develop in the coming time as an IT hub, and many other things are coming up there.

Asked about the burden on the state finances due to several welfare schemes, he said, There is a little problem, but we have plugged leakages and checked corruption that prevailed during the previous Congress government.

"We have checked leakage and corruption in the mining sector, resulting in state revenue collection of Rs 13,000 to Rs 14,000 crore. During the Congress rule, the excise revenue collection stood at Rs 5,000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 10,000-Rs 11,000 crore. Chhattisgarh stands at the top position in GST collection, he added.

He said Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country to set up a good governance and convergence department for the successful implementation of public welfare policies and schemes in a transparent manner.

He said the department is also aimed at promoting digitalisation in government departments.

Highlighting achievements of his government, the chief minister said most of the promises under PM Modi's guarantees (2023 poll promises) were fulfilled in just 16 months, including paddy procurement for farmers at Rs 3,100 per quintal, payment of pending paddy bonus for two years, Mahtari Vandan Yojana (financial assistance scheme) for women, Ramlala Darshan Yojna for the elderly and annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to 5.62 lakh landless agricultural labourers.

Sai said, The day after my government was formed, houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were approved for 18 lakh families in the state. Victims of Naxal violence and surrendered Naxalites have also been covered under the housing scheme.