Pahalgam terror attack: J-K Assembly moves resolution condemning tragedy

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly moved a resolution on Monday expressing shock and anguish over the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people and resolved to fight resolutely in defeating the nefarious designs of disturbing communal harmony and hindering progress.

The resolution was moved by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary during a special session of the Assembly which began with the members observing a two-minute silence to pay homage to those killed in the tragedy last week.

"The Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir reaffirms its unwavering commitment to foster an environment of peace, development, and inclusive prosperity for all its citizens, and to resolutely defeat the nefarious designs of those who seek to disturb the communal harmony and progress of the nation and of Jammu and Kashmir," the resolution stated.

The deputy chief minister said, "This House expresses its profound shock and anguish over the barbaric and inhumane attack perpetrated on innocent civilians at Pahalgam on April 22." This House unequivocally condemns the heinous, cowardly act that resulted in the loss of innocent lives, he said.

Quoting the resolution, Choudhary said, "Such acts of terror are a direct assault on the ethos of Kashmiriyat, the values enshrined in our Constitution, and the spirit of unity, peace, and harmony that have long characterized Jammu and Kashmir and our nation." This House stands in full solidarity with the victims and their families, the document stated. "We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered irreparable loss and affirm our collective resolve to share in their grief and support them in their hour of need." It mentioned the supreme sacrifice of pony ride operator Syed Adil Hussain Shah who laid down his life while trying to save the tourists from the terrorist attack. "His courage and selflessness embody the true spirit of Kashmir and shall serve as an enduring inspiration for future generations." "This House commends the people of Kashmir and Jammu for their extraordinary display of unity, compassion, and resilience in the aftermath of the attack.

ALSO READ: India imposes ban on Pakistani YouTube channels after Pahalgam attack

"The peaceful demonstrations across towns and villages, and the spontaneous outpouring of moral and material support towards tourists, reaffirm people's steadfast commitment to peace, communal harmony, and the rule of law," the resolution stated.

Also Read

It also mentioned the Assembly's endorsement of diplomatic measures announced by the Centre following a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security a day after the tragedy.

"This House is mindful of the sinister design behind the selective targeting of the victims of this attack. It appeals to all sections of society, and in particular the media, to not fall victim to this sinister plot by irresponsibly inflaming passions. The need to remain united in the face of this attempted division cannot be overemphasised." It appealed to all states and Union territories to ensure the safety, dignity and well-being of Kashmiri students and citizens residing or travelling there, and to take all necessary measures to prevent their harassment, discrimination or intimidation.

"This House calls upon all political parties, religious and community leaders, youth organizations, civil society groups, and media houses across the nation to maintain calm, reject violence and divisive rhetoric, and work collectively to uphold peace, unity, and constitutional values," the resolution stated.

A debate is underway in the House over the resolution before it is passed.