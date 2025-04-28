Kerala CMO, Secretariat receive bomb threat ahead of PM Modi's state visit

Kerala authorities on Monday received fresh bomb threats targeting several key locations, including the Secretariat, the Chief Minister's Office, and the Transport Commissioner’s Office, local media reported. These threats come just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the state on May 2. This follows a similar incident on Sunday, April 27, when a bomb threat was made against Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Bomb disposal squads were immediately deployed, and thorough inspections of all airport terminals were conducted. This scare came barely a day after threatening emails were sent to several hotels in the state capital. Similarly, on Saturday (April 26), police teams, including bomb disposal units and dog squads, were dispatched to inspect multiple hotels. No explosives were found, and the threats were later confirmed to be hoaxes.

Over recent months, Kerala has witnessed a surge in email threats directed at key institutions, including district collectorates, Revenue Divisional Offices, and even the Kerala High Court. In each case, exhaustive searches have been carried out, with authorities consistently concluding that the threats were false alarms.

Police have urged the public to remain calm while investigations are ongoing. Meanwhile, heightened security measures have been implemented across Thiruvananthapuram and other sensitive areas in response to the threats.

PM Modi to inaugurate Vizhinjam International Seaport PM Modi is expected to visit Kerala on Friday to inaugurate India's first semi-automated trans-shipment port Vizhinjam International Seaport, near Thiruvananthapuram.

"With 265 ships and 5.48 lakh TEUs handled since commercial launch, @PortVizhinjam marks Kerala's rise on the global maritime trade map," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in a post on X.

The Vizhinjam International Seaport is also the first greenfield port project in India.