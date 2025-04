Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: China says oppose terrorism of all forms

Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Two terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Uri Nala, Baramulla. The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control (LOC) through Sarjeevan. Prime Minister PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time. Two terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Uri Nala, Baramulla. The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control (LOC) through Sarjeevan.Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the airport Wednesday morning immediately after returning from Saudi Arabia to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended this meeting, according to officials. The terror attack targeted the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and multiple injuries, official sources reported. Among those killed were two foreign nationals -- one from the UAE and one from Nepal -- and two local residents, officials confirmed.

In a call with PM Modi, In a call with PM Modi, Donald Trump criticised at the terror attack , offering his full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack". He "conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.

He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians citizens of various countries".