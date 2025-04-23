Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: China says oppose terrorism of all forms

Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Two terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists at Uri Nala, Baramulla. The terrorists were attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control (LOC) through Sarjeevan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the airport Wednesday morning immediately after returning from Saudi Arabia to address the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also attended this meeting, according to officials. The terror attack targeted the popular tourist destination of Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and multiple injuries, official sources reported. Among those killed were two foreign nationals -- one from the UAE and one from Nepal -- and two local residents, officials confirmed.
PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudia Arabia to return, while Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Jammu and Kashmir to spearhead the security measures following the most gruesome attack targeting tourists in the valley in a long spell of time.
In a call with PM Modi, Donald Trump criticised at the terror attack, offering his full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of the "heinous attack". He "conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.
"Deeply disturbing news out of Kashmir. The United States stands strong with India against Terrorism," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
"We pray for the souls of those lost, and for the recovery of the injured. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, and the incredible people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies. Our hearts are with you all!" he added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also expressed his condolences over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said the "brutal crime" has no justification whatsoever and its perpetrators will face a deserved punishment.
He expressed "sincere condolences over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam whose victims were civilians citizens of various countries".
11:00 AM
Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Indian Army personnel arrive at Baisaran
Indian Army personnel have arrived at Baisaran meadow, where the terrorist attack took place yesterday that left several people dead and many injured.
10:55 AM
Over 50 tourists from Goa stuck in J-K after Pahalgam terror attack: Officials
More than 50 tourists from Goa have been stranded in Srinagar hotels following the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, officials reported on Wednesday. Authorities are working to arrange their return to Goa. The attack occurred Tuesday at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, south Kashmir, where terrorists opened fire on visitors, killing at least 26 people, primarily tourists, and wounding several others.
10:51 AM
NIA team led by IG en route to terror-hit Pahalgam
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an inspector general has been sent to terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Wednesday. The team is en route to Pahalgam where it would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed.
10:47 AM
Pahalgam terror attack live update: Amit Shah pays tribute to victims in Srinagar
Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered tributes in Srinagar to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.
10:30 AM
Pahalgam attack LIVE update: Kashmir valley observes shutdown for first time in 35 yrs
Officials stated that Kashmir Valley observed a shutdown against a terror attack for the first time in 35 years on Wednesday as organisations from all walks of life supported the bandh call to protest the killings in Pahalgam tourist resort.
10:20 AM
We extend our condolences, says Pakistan on Pahalgam attack
Reacting to the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan said that it is concerned at the loss of lives in an attack in Anantnag district. "We extend our condolences to the near ones of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," a spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign ministry said.
10:05 AM
ALH Dhruv helicopters deployed for counter-terrorism operations in Srinagar
Defence officials stated that the Indian Army's ALH Dhruv helicopters have been cleared to operate in and around Srinagar as part of the ongoing counter-terrorism operations.
10:00 AM
Pahalgam attack live updates: Coffins carrying victims reach Srinagar airport
The coffins of those killed in the terror attack have been brought to Srinagar airport, where state government officials have gathered to help coordinate the return of both the deceased victims and tourists to their home states.
9:46 AM
IB officer, newlywed Navy lieutenant among 26 killed
Manish Ranjan, an IB (Intelligence Bureau) officer and a native of Bihar, was shot dead in front of his wife and children in the Baisaran Valley. Ranjan was posted in the ministerial section of the IB's Hyderabad office. Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, Haryana, was also among those killed. Read here for a more detailed story.
9:31 AM
2 terrorists killed in Baramulla in ongoing operation; weapons, ammunition recovered
Two terrorists were killed after a heavy exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists. Large quantity of weapons, ammunition and other war-like stores have been recovered from the terrorists.
9:17 AM
Baisaran attack LIVE updates: PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Doval, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar
Following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday morning at the airport upon his arrival from Saudi Arabia to discuss the situation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was also part of the meeting, officials said.
9:13 AM
Pahalgam attack LIVE update: Rahul speaks with Home Minister Shah, says families of victims deserve justice
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he had spoken with Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah about the horrific Pahalgam terror attack to get an update on the situation.Gandhi stated that the families of victims deserve justice and our fullest support.
9:12 AM
Srinagar DC office sets up emergency help desk for tourists
A dedicated help desk has been established at the deputy commissioners's office to assist tourists.
Contact details :
0194-2483651
0194-2457543
WhatsApp details:
7780805144
7780938397
8:50 AM
Pahalgam terror attack LIVE update: UN Secretary General Guterres condemns 'armed attack' in Pahalgam
“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the armed attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, in which at least 28 people were killed,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the Secretary-General, said.