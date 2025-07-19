Home / India News / Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

Panic grips UP village as drones spotted flying over homes at night

SP (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said police are probing the drone sightings, which currently appear to be a prank by a few youths

Drones, Mysterious objects in US
Locals have recorded videos that are now circulating in the community | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Moradabad (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Panic has gripped residents of Chhajlat area of Uttar Pradesh here following the repeated spotting of drones flying over their homes at night.

Fearing that organised gangs are using drones to conduct recces to commit burglaries, several residents have begun carrying out night patrols and even resorting to firing in the air to deter potential criminals.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday night. A drone was seen hovering in the sky, prompting the panicked villagers, believing that thieves were targeting their homes, began firing in the air.

Locals have recorded videos that are now circulating in the community.

According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh, while the police are actively investigating the matter, the incidents currently "appear to be a simple act carried out by a few youths."  "Such drones are easily available in the market and are likely being used to create panic among the villagers," Singh said.

"We are investigating the matter. We will soon identify and apprehend those operating these remote-controlled drones in rural areas," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

BoB chief manager dies by suicide in office, note cites 'work pressure'

Reports on Air India crash 'premature and speculative', says NTSB's Homendy

Premium

Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data

₹1,950 crore CGD project in Bankura, Purulia to be completed by FY30

Topics :Uttar PradeshDronesDrone

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story