Home / India News / Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Scattered showers bring relief to Delhi, but rising humidity continues to trouble residents

Delhi Rains, Rain
The city will witness grey skies with intermittent rainfall until at least July 25 (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Delhi witnessed a pleasant Saturday morning after receiving light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds the day before, offering the much-needed respite from the July heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded scattered showers across the national capital, which kept daytime temperatures below the seasonal average.
 
For Saturday, the weather department expects cloudy skies with light rainfall. According to IMD, daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will hover around 25.2 degrees Celsius. Winds with speeds of 15–25 kmph are likely to continue. 
 
The city will witness grey skies with intermittent rainfall until at least July 25. While no weather warnings have been issued, humidity levels are expected to rise owing to limited rainfall.
Earlier on July 17, heavy evening showers led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and the NCR region, causing traffic disruptions and impacting airport operations. At least five flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. 

Air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ range

Aided by the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained within the ‘satisfactory’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 55 at 8 am on July 18. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 51–100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, while 0–50 is deemed ‘good’. 

18 die in UP due to rain-related incidents

At least 18 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh during a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on July 18, in rain-related incidents such as drowning and snakebite, state officials reported on Saturday. 
Chitrakoot reported the highest number of fatalities with six deaths, followed by three each in Mahoba, Banda, and Moradabad. One death each was recorded in Ghazipur, Lalitpur, and Gonda. Of the total deaths, eight were due to drowning and two were caused by snakebites.
 
Officials noted that the fatalities occurred across July 17 and 18, as intense rainfall triggered several accidents and hazardous conditions throughout the state.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BoB chief manager dies by suicide in office, note cites 'work pressure'

Reports on Air India crash 'premature and speculative', says NTSB's Homendy

Premium

Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data

₹1,950 crore CGD project in Bankura, Purulia to be completed by FY30

Modi launches NDA poll campaign in Bihar, warns of opposition intent

Topics :Delhi weatherweather forecastIMD weather forecastRainfallIndian monsoonBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story