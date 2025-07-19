Monsoon rain cools Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers, thunderstorms today

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Saturday morning after receiving light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and gusty winds the day before, offering the much-needed respite from the July heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded scattered showers across the national capital, which kept daytime temperatures below the seasonal average.

ALSO READ: Monsoon progress: 80% of India gets normal to excess rainfall, shows data For Saturday, the weather department expects cloudy skies with light rainfall. According to IMD, daytime temperatures are expected to remain between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, while night-time lows will hover around 25.2 degrees Celsius. Winds with speeds of 15–25 kmph are likely to continue.

The city will witness grey skies with intermittent rainfall until at least July 25. While no weather warnings have been issued, humidity levels are expected to rise owing to limited rainfall. Earlier on July 17, heavy evening showers led to waterlogging in several parts of Delhi and the NCR region, causing traffic disruptions and impacting airport operations. At least five flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. Air quality remains in ‘satisfactory’ range ALSO READ: Coal, clean air, and a welcome resolution on India's emission norms Aided by the wet spell, Delhi’s air quality remained within the ‘satisfactory’ range. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 55 at 8 am on July 18. According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 51–100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, while 0–50 is deemed ‘good’.

18 die in UP due to rain-related incidents At least 18 people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh during a 24-hour period ending at 8 pm on July 18, in rain-related incidents such as drowning and snakebite, state officials reported on Saturday. ALSO READ: Amarnath Yatra resumes after being suspended for a day due to heavy rains Chitrakoot reported the highest number of fatalities with six deaths, followed by three each in Mahoba, Banda, and Moradabad. One death each was recorded in Ghazipur, Lalitpur, and Gonda. Of the total deaths, eight were due to drowning and two were caused by snakebites.