Panic in Tamil Nadu as 2 schools get bomb threat emails, probe on

Two schools in Tamil Nadu, the PSBB Millennium School in Coimbatore and a private school in Kancheepuram district, received bomb threats, causing alarm among students, teachers, and parents, a report by India Today said.

The PSBB Millennium School received a threatening email on Sunday night, while the private school in Kancheepuram received a hoax call on Monday morning.

Upon receiving the threats, police and bomb squad personnel immediately arrived at the PSBB Millennium School to conduct a thorough investigation. However, no explosives were found on the premises.

Meanwhile, authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender of the email and the caller behind the hoax.

With class 11 examinations currently in progress, the police have also increased security measures at both schools.

According to the police, the emails were received in schools around the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. It added that Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were dispatched, and the threat turned out to be a hoax.

"Today [08.02.2024] by 10.00 hrs., an unknown person sent a bomb threat mail to 13 private schools functioning within GCP limits informing that a powerful bomb had been placed and to take steps to send out the children from the schools," the Chennai Police said in a statement.

The police said that various teams of local police and the BDDS squad, along with sniffer dogs, were dispatched, and searches were conducted.

"Searches revealed that no bomb was found and that the email threat is said to be a hoax," the police said.

"A case has been registered with the Greater Chennai Police Cyber Crime Wing regarding the above hoax email threat, and an intensive investigation is being carried out to nab the person who sent the email," it added.