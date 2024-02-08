Chennai schools receive bomb threat, students sent home, bomb squad on spot

Some schools in Greater Chennai received bomb threats on Thursday, following which police took immediate action and reached the schools with bomb disposal squads.

As soon as the school got to know about the news, it sent back students with their parents. In the meantime, police conducted anti-sabotage checks in all those institutions and urged the public not to panic.

The police also informed that they have started the process to identify the culprit who sent the email.

Chennai police tweeted

The Chennai Police shared a tweet informing people about the bomb threat emails. The tweet reads, 'Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails."

The tweet also mentioned that the public should not panic.

⚠️Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits.



⚠️GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identifying the culprit who sent these e-mails.



⚠️Public are requested… — GREATER CHENNAI POLICE -GCP (@chennaipolice_) February 8, 2024

Some people commented on the post sharing their concerns.

One of the users appreciated the immediate action and wrote, “Appreciation to Chennai police as they work diligently to trace the source of the bomb threat targeting private schools. Let's stay vigilant and cooperative to ensure safety for all students and staff. #ChennaiPolice.”

Another user wrote, Can you list the schools received the threat? And media unnecessarily spreading panic.”

A third user who tagged some government officials and commented, “school childrens life is important ,this kind of threat must seen as heinous offence.”

“Stop spreading the news, everything will be alright,” another user commented.

Which school received a bomb threat email in Chennai?

According to local news reports, at least five schools in the region received these threats. The schools include Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, St Marys' School in Parrys, and DAV.