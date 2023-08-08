Electric public transportation to get a Rs 4,126 cr payment security charge

In a significant step towards promoting eco-friendly and sustainable public transportation, the Centre is poised to unveil a Rs 4,126 crore payment security fund. This initiative aims to streamline the procurement of 38,000 electric buses (e-buses) across the nation.

“A Rs 4,126 crore payment security fund is currently in development. Our plan is to introduce this fund in the coming months,” Hanif Qureshi, joint secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), told Business Standard.

The primary purpose of this fund is to aid the government in achieving its ambitious target of deploying 50,000 e-buses by 2027 under the $10 billion (Rs 82,796 crore) National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP) initiative.

Qureshi further explained, “Given that we have already sanctioned approximately 12,000 buses, this fund will play a crucial role in supporting the remaining target.”

Significantly, the United States government is collaborating with India on this initiative by contributing $150 million (Rs 1,241 crore) towards the fund, with the Indian government committing the remaining funds.

The introduction of the payment security fund is a strategic move by the government to ensure that manufacturers receive secure and timely payments for the e-buses they supply to State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and other government agencies.

This decision comes in response to the underwhelming reactions received from participants in recent e-bus tenders. The hesitation among bidders largely stems from concerns about the low bankability of e-bus leasing contracts and the existing financial challenges faced by STUs.

The absence of a payment security mechanism not only deterred smaller original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with limited financial resources but also dissuaded Tata Motors, the country's largest bus manufacturer, from participating in two previous tenders held by the state-run Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for 6,465 and 4,675 e-buses.

During an interview in January 2023, Girish Wagh, executive director of Tata Motors, emphasised the need for a payment security mechanism to increase the model's bankability. He stated that Tata Motors would only consider participation if such a mechanism were in place.

In light of the challenges faced, there is contemplation within the government about cancelling a dry lease tender for 4,675 e-buses that was announced on 4 January, due to a tepid response from OEMs.

The apprehension seems substantiated if one looks at the balance sheet of STUs. According to a Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) report, in the financial year 2019, only eight out of 56 State Road Transport Units (SRTUs) had a net profit. Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) alone had a loss of Rs 5,200 crore.

Furthermore, the current aggregated tender under CESL also has limited flexibility, preventing SRTUs from selecting preferred working partners and making them vulnerable to financial risks, said Preetesh Singh, senior manager, Automotive Industry Consulting Group, NRI Consulting, and Solutions.

Industry experts view this step as a positive direction, addressing not only the struggling state of SRTUs but also the high costs associated with acquiring e-buses and the operational risks. Financial institutions have been cautious about supporting e-buses, given that the cost of each e-bus exceeds Rs 1.2 crore, approximately five times that of a diesel counterpart.

Preetesh Singh remarked: “This move will encourage greater participation in upcoming tendering processes and foster improved penetration of e-buses in the country.”

Currently, STUs are required to maintain an escrow account holding funds equivalent to an estimated two months' fees. In its January tender, CESL had indicated that it submitted a proposal to MoRTH for the creation of a payment security mechanism.

The proposed payment security fund, termed "payment reserve for advancing public transport" (PRAPT), is under deliberation by MoRTH and other government agencies, CESL had said.

While the forthcoming fund is being finalised in consultation with MoRTH, its administration will fall under the purview of the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI). The MHI serves as the nodal ministry for the promotion of electric mobility in the country.