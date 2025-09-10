Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives, an official said on Wednesday.
The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi, he said.
He was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell related to an ISIS-linked module.
Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during coordinated action carried out simultaneously by the teams, according to police.
Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India, source in the operation said.
Danish had been on the radar of security agencies for several months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
