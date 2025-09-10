Home / India News / Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS nab two suspected ISIS operatives in joint raid

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police
The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a joint operation, Delhi Police's Special Cell, Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Ranchi police have arrested two suspected ISIS operatives, an official said on Wednesday.

The prime accused, identified as Bokaro native Ashar Danish, was arrested from Ranchi, he said.

He was wanted in a case registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell related to an ISIS-linked module.

Another suspect, Aftab, was apprehended from Delhi during coordinated action carried out simultaneously by the teams, according to police.

Preliminary investigation suggests that both were in touch with other members of an ISIS-inspired network and were engaged in activities aimed at furthering the terror outfit's agenda in India, source in the operation said.

Danish had been on the radar of security agencies for several months.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Nepal plunges into political chaos; Nepal Army takes control of Kathmandu airport

PM Modi to visit Assam on Sept 13-14, inaugurate projects worth ₹18,000 cr

Accept Aadhaar card as 12th document: EC tells Bihar poll authority

Vice President's security placed under CRPF 'Z+' cover after threat review

Delhi sees pleasant weather, clear skies as Yamuna bridge reopens

Topics :Delhi PoliceJharkhandISIS caseISIS

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story