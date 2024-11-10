Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parl panel to hear views of media bodies on mechanism to curb fake news

Parl panel to hear views of media bodies on mechanism to curb fake news

An official statement said the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will meet on November 21 on the subject of "Review of mechanism to curb fake news"

fake news
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A parliamentary committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has called media bodies -- News Broadcasters and Digital Association and Editors Guild of India -- to depose before it on the issue of curbing "fake news".

An official statement said the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will meet on November 21 on the subject of "Review of mechanism to curb fake news".

The panel will hear the views of the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and Editors Guild of India (EGI), it said.

The committee had earlier decided to review the mechanism to curb fake news as well as the issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms.

With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact.

The panel has selected the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues as one of its subjects.

More From This Section

Latest LIVE: Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be sworn in as 51st CJI on November 11

Shooter Shivkumar, 4 others arrested in Baba Siddique murder case from UP

Police arrests two shooters of Arsh Dalla gang for Sikh activist's murder

Ramesh asks environment ministry to clarify air quality standards review

Even 'originating point' of Ganga polluted by STP discharge: Govt to NGT

It is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and communications.

The committee has selected for examination a review of the implementation of laws related to all forms of media as well as a review of the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

As hundreds of people fall victim to digital and cyber crimes every day, the panel will also look into regulation and monitoring in this regard.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dawoodi Bohras ask Parliamentary panel to be kept out of Waqf law

Waqf Bill: Parliament panel meets today to hear Muslim women group, others

Joint Parliament Committee on Waqf bill to visit 5 cities for study tour

Iraq's Parliament elects Mashhadani as new speaker, ends yearlong vacuum

EU Parliament reaffirms support for Taiwan amidst China's war games

Topics :ParliamentFake news

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story