LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Parliament LIVE updates: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that it has initiated the process for conducting the vice presidential election and is currently forming the electoral college, which consists of Members of Parliament from both Houses. It also stated that returning officers for the election are being finalised. "The schedule for the Vice President of India election will be announced as soon as the preparatory work is complete," the EC said.
In an unexpected development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday, citing health concerns. His term was originally set to end on August 10, 2027.
Columbia University announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with the Trump administration to pay more than $220 million to the federal government to restore federal research money that was canceled in the name of combating antisemitism on campus.
Under the agreement, the Ivy League school will pay a $200 million settlement over three years, the university said. It will also pay $21 million to resolve alleged civil rights violations against Jewish employees that occurred following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, the White House said.
This agreement marks an important step forward after a period of sustained federal scrutiny and institutional uncertainty," acting University President Claire Shipman said.
12:23 PM
Andaman DGP inaugurates state-of-art Cyber Crime Investigation Centre
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Director General of Police (DGP) H G S Dhaliwal has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Cyber Crime Investigation Centre. The DGP on Wednesday said the cyber crime investigation centre will play a crucial role in preventing cyber crime in the archipelago.
12:12 PM
Supreme Court issues notice on Maharashtra's appeal against acquittal of all 12 accused
The Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the verdict and an urgent hearing on its appeal.
11:57 AM
AI Express plane aborted takeoff at Delhi airport due to technical snag on Wed
A Mumbai-bound Air India Express plane, with around 160 passengers onboard, aborted takeoff due to a technical snag at the Delhi airport on Wednesday evening. An Air India Express spokesperson said the crew of the airline's one of the flights from Delhi elected to reject takeoff, prioritising safety following a minor technical issue.
11:16 AM
Parliament update: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests
11:07 AM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs protest against SIR exercise in Bihar
Opposition MPs are protesting in Parliament against the Election Commission's electoral roll revision in Bihar.