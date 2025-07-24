LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Parliament LIVE updates: The Election Commission on Wednesday announced that it has initiated the process for conducting the vice presidential election and is currently forming the electoral college, which consists of Members of Parliament from both Houses. It also stated that returning officers for the election are being finalised. "The schedule for the Vice President of India election will be announced as soon as the preparatory work is complete," the EC said.

In an unexpected development, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on Monday, citing health concerns. His term was originally set to end on August 10, 2027.

Columbia University announced Wednesday it has reached a deal with the Trump administration to pay more than $220 million to the federal government to restore federal research money that was canceled in the name of combating antisemitism on campus.