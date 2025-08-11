Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Parliament on Monday approved The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 with the Rajya Sabha passing it with a voice vote.
The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 6.
The bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others.
Earlier, Opposition members protested the taking up of the bill and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.
Amid the din caused by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha also saw a brief adjournment for a few minutes. Later, when the House assembled at 3 pm, the bill was taken up and passed.
