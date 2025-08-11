Home / India News / Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others

Parliament, New Parliament
The bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Parliament on Monday approved The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 with the Rajya Sabha passing it with a voice vote.

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on August 6.

The bill was passed in the Upper House amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others.

Earlier, Opposition members protested the taking up of the bill and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.

Amid the din caused by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha also saw a brief adjournment for a few minutes. Later, when the House assembled at 3 pm, the bill was taken up and passed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

SC crackdown on stray dog menace: How other nations tackled the problem

India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states

LIVE: LS passes Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Premium

Chhattisgarh updates 'half electricity bill' scheme to promote solar use

Topics :ParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaOppositionProtest

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story