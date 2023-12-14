Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

The fifth suspect in the major security breach of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday was apprehended from Gurugram, while the sixth one is still at large. Vishal Sharma, the fifth suspect, gave shelter to the four who hatched the plan. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D dived inside the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery during the session and sprayed yellow gas. Outside Parliament, Amol Shinde and Neelam Devi were spotted protesting. The arrest of the four - all unemployed youth with disparate backgrounds - led the police to Vishal, whose place all stayed before carrying out the security attack. Another accomplice, Lalit, is still on the run.

The security breach, which took place on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, raised the ire of the security system of the new Parliament building, as Sagar and Manoranjan D had their passes signed by BJP MP Pratap Simha. The Opposition turned the heat on the BJP for the massive security breach.





Meanwhile, the Delhi police special cell has filed cases under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 120B and 452 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Parliament security breach: Who are the accused?

The six accused are from different states, yet they knew each other. Their family members had no idea what they were doing in Parliament on Wednesday. The accused are also said to be unemployed.



Why did the accused attack the Parliament? One of the four protesters arrested for the parliament security breach was despondent as she was unemployed, her family said

"She is highly qualified, but wasn't getting a job. She was so stressed because of this that she often used to say that I should just die as despite studying so much, I am unable to earn two meals," Neelam's mother Saraswati said.

Neelam's brother, Ramniwas, said that he came to know about the incident from one of their relatives, who dialled him to see the TV.

"She studies in Hisar and is not linked with any political party. We don't know why she did that. We will know only after meeting her. We came to know about the incident from one of our brothers, who called us," Ramniwas added.

Ramniwas said that she has often raised the issue of unemployment at protests. She also took part in the year-long farmers protest near Delhi demanding the repeal of three farm bills.





Manoranjan's father, Devaraje Gowda, said if his son has done anything wrong, he should be hanged. "The parliament is ours... Many people have built that temple, from Mahatma Gandhi and to Jawaharlal Nehru... It is not acceptable for someone to behave like this with the temple, even if it is my son," Gowda said. During the preliminary investigation, Anmol told cops that they were upset over farmers' protest, Manipur crisis and unemployment. It is not yet known whether they worked for any organisation or not. Neelam claimed to be a student preparing for competitive exams after completing MA, B.ED, M.Ed, MPhil and clearing NET. Amol is a resident of Maharashtra's Latur. Manoranjan D is from Mysusu, Pratap Simha's constituency. All of them have known each other for the past years through social media.

Home ministry orders probe into Parliament security breach

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered an inquiry into the Parliament security breach. A committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), with members from other security agencies and experts.

In a post on X, the ministry said the committee will investigate the reasons for breach in security, identify lapses and recommend further action.

"It will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest," it added.

Enquiry Committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action. The Committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest. (2/2) — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) December 13, 2023

Parliament security protocols revamped after breach

Soon after the breach, the Parliament complex was closed to visitors and the security protocols were revamped, including allotting separate entrances to MPs, staff members, and the press. Visitors, when allowed back, will enter from a fourth gate. The issue of visitor passes has been suspended.

In addition, the visitors' gallery will now be encased in glass to stop people from jumping into the Lok Sabha chamber. Body scan machines, similar to those in airports, will be installed in Parliament.





Finally, the number of security personnel inside the House has also been increased.

