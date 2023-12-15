Home / India News / Parliament security breach: Delhi court sends accused to 7-day custody

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:53 PM IST
A Delhi court on Friday sent Lalit Jha, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to 7-day police custody for his sustained custodial interrogation.

Special Judge Hardeep Kaur remanded Jha in Delhi police's custody after the public prosecutor said he was the mastermind of the incident and was required to be questioned to unearth the entire conspiracy.

The court passed the order on an application filed by the city police which sought his custody for 15 days.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:53 PM IST

