Over 5 cr cases pending in Indian courts, 80,000 of them in SC: Law Min

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal speaks in the Lok Sabha during the special session of the Parliament (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 5:49 PM IST
Over five crore cases are pending in various courts of the country, including 80,000 in the Supreme Court, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said as of December 1, out of the 5,08,85,856 pending cases, over 61 lakh were at the level of the 25 high courts.

The district and subordinate courts accounted for over 4.46 crore cases, he said.

The minister also noted that the overall sanctioned strength of the Indian judiciary was 26,568 judges. While the sanctioned strength of the top court is 34 judges, 1,114 is the sanctioned strength of the high courts.

The district and subordinate courts have a sanctioned strength of 25,420 judges.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 5:49 PM IST

