Home / India News / Parliament security breach: Manoranjan D maybe mastermind, suspects police

Parliament security breach: Manoranjan D maybe mastermind, suspects police

Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar from inside the parliament on December 13. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow colour canisters hidden in their shoes

Security personnel guard outisde the Parliament in New Delhi a day after the breach. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Delhi Police Special Cell suspects Manoranjan D one of the six people arrested in the Parliament security breach - to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy, hatched to send a message to the ruling government by doing "something big," said a source privy to the probe.

According to police, Lalit Jha, another accused, has revealed to the interrogators that Manoranjan was the one who motivated other members to do something big and planned the breach in the parliament. However, his, Jha's, role was only to destroy the evidence after the act.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Manoranjan was arrested along with Sagar from inside the parliament on December 13. Both had jumped into the well of the Lok Sabha and opened yellow colour canisters hidden in their shoes.

Manoranjan, a native of Mysore, had quit engineering to engage in social work. Though he was unemployed, he managed to visit Cambodia, the source said.

Jha was produced before the court on Friday from where he was sent to 14 days of police custody. Police told the court that they needed to confront Jha with other accused and collect scientific and digital evidence related to the case.

According to the source, Jha told police that Manoranjan had sent tickets to him and others on WhatsApp to come to Mysore in Karnataka a year ago.

Another officer said the doctors on Friday started conducting the psychoanalysis tests on all six.

The accused were taken to a forensic lab where they underwent the test, which is supposed to help interrogators ascertain their mental condition, the person said.

Police said the accused have revealed that they were upset with unemployment and the farmer and Manipur crisis.

They are yet to reveal the proper sequence and reason behind their act inside and outside Parliament, police said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

Who is Lalit Mohan Jha, the 'mastermind' behind Parliament security breach?

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Delhi court grants police 60 more days to complete NewsClick probe

Not getting government benefits, claim Rajasthan's street vendors

Indian judiciary has 'no jurisdiction' in Nikhil Gupta case: Czech

India Energy Week 2024 to be held in Goa, 35,000 participants expected

Navi Mumbai Metro records 443,000 passengers in first month since inception

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Parliament winter sessionParliamentLok SabhaNational Security

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story