Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said the Special Session of Parliament, comprising four sittings, registered a total productivity of 132 per cent. The Thirteenth Session of the 17th Lok Sabha commenced on September 18. Before adjourning the Lower House sine die, Speaker Birla said, "This session will be recorded as a historic one in Parliamentary history as the central legislature started its journey from a new building this session." The women's reservation Bill or the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', guaranteeing quota for women in legislative bodies, was the first Bill to be taken up for discussion and debate by the new Parliament before its eventual passage on Thursday. The new Parliament building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May this year. Following the passage of the bill, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die. Read More