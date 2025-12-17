Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Jitendra Singh moves SHANTI Bill for consideration in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha is set to take up a packed legislative and oversight agenda on Wednesday, with two major Bills listed for consideration and passage, along with the laying of papers, presentation of committee reports, and ministerial statements, according to the revised List of Business.

The House will convene at 11 am and begin proceedings with Question Hour. This will be followed by the laying of papers by several ministers, including Dr Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitin Prasada, among others. The House will also hear a series of parliamentary committee reports. In addition, several ministers are scheduled to make statements on the status of implementation of recommendations made by parliamentary committees.

During the day, the Lower House will also take up matters raised under Rule 377. The legislative agenda includes the introduction of two key Bills, the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, and the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The latter seeks to provide a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment per year to rural households, with the objective of promoting rural development.