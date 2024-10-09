Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parliamentary panel on IT to review mechanism to curb fake news, OTT issues

Parliamentary panel on IT to review mechanism to curb fake news, OTT issues

With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact

OTT
The panel is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The parliamentary committee on Communications And Information Technology has decided to review the mechanism to curb fake news as well as the issues related to the emergence of OTT platforms.

With cryptocurrency making its presence felt in India, the committee will also examine the emergence of new forms of currencies and their impact.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The panel headed by the BJP's Nishikant Dubey has also selected the impact of the emergence of Artificial Intelligence and related issues as one of its subjects.

The panel is mandated to examine the functioning of the ministries of information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology, and communications.

According to a Lok Sabha Bulletin issued on Tuesday, the department-related standing committee has also selected for examination a review of the implementation of laws related to all forms of media as well as a review of the functioning of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

As hundreds of people every day fall victim to digital and cyber crimes, the panel will look into its regulation and monitoring.

More From This Section

MP Police books Sanjay Raut for making false remarks on Ladli Behna Yojana

Better access to water and sanitation, yet clean fuel adoption falls short

TN govt urges workers to resume work as Samsung accepts most of the demands

News updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut booked over remarks on MP govt's 'Ladli Behna Yojana'

Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Group in critical condition: Sources

The Lok Sabha Secretariat also announced the constitution of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit for the current Lok Sabha with the BJP's Eatala Rajender as its chairperson.

Parliament passed the Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959, laying down those offices which would not disqualify holders thereof from the membership of Parliament.

The law provides that if a member or director of a statutory or non-statutory body or company is not entitled to any remuneration other than the compensatory allowance, she or he would not incur disqualification for receiving those allowances.

The committee examines such cases.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After PAC, Parliament's finance panel set to review Sebi's functioning

MPs unhappy with BSNL service; telco promises improvement in 6 months

Parl panel calls Sebi chief Buch on Oct 24 amid Adani-Hindenburg row

Only two of 24 parliamentary panels headed by women: Derek O'Brien

Parliamentary standing committees constituted, Congress to head four panels

Topics :ParliamentIT lawOTT users

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story