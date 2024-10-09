Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus, Tata Group in critical condition: Sources

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of one of India's biggest conglomerates, Tata Sons, is in critical condition and in intensive care in a Mumbai hospital, two sources said on Wednesday.

Tata, 86, said on Monday he was undergoing routine medical investigations due to his age and related medical conditions.

A representative for Tata did not immediately respond to a request for an update on his condition on Wednesday.

Highly regarded for his values by both the business community and the general public, Ratan Tata became chairman of the Tata Group in 1991. Under his leadership, the company grew into a global business empire worth over $100 billion. In December 2012, Tata retired from his position and was succeeded by Cyrus Mistry, who passed away in a car accident in 2022.

After retirement, Tata assumed the title of chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, Tata Industries, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, and Tata Chemicals. He is also on the international advisory boards of Mitsubishi Corporation and JP Morgan Chase and continues to lead the group’s charitable trusts.

In 2008, the Centre awarded him the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honor.

