Indian passport climbs 8 spots to rank 77, visa-free access to 59 nations

The Indian passport has climbed eight places to the 77th spot globally in the latest Henley Passport Index 2025 released on Tuesday. Indian passport holders can now travel to 59 countries without needing to apply for a visa in advance.

Last year, India had dropped five spots, but it has regained ground by adding just two more destinations to its list of visa-free or visa-on-arrival countries.

According to the report, Singapore holds the distinction of being the world’s most powerful passport, with visa-free access to 193 destinations out of 227 globally.

ALSO READ: F-1 visa crisis: What Indians stranded in US visa-loan-tuition loop do The report further highlighted that Asian nations continued to lead the global mobility race, with Japan and South Korea sharing second place, each granting their citizens visa-free access to 190 nations.