Home / India News / Supreme Court says it feels 'ashamed' over rising crimes against women

Supreme Court says it feels 'ashamed' over rising crimes against women

The petition seeks the creation of a National Sex Offenders Registry that should be accessible online to all women, enabling them to identify repeat sexual offenders and take necessary precautions

Supreme Court, SC
Justice Kant suggested that educated people could be trained as paralegal workers to help those with limited access to justice. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said it feels "ashamed" seeing so many cases of violence against women, reported LiveLaw.
 
The oral observation was made by Justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi while hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association, calling for stronger implementation of laws meant to protect women from sexual offences, the report added.
 
While addressing Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati during the hearing, Justice Kant said, Justice Kant said: "Just examine possible solutions-which are comprehensive directions which can be effectively issued to make sure the impact we want to leave should be there...so many voiceless people in remote areas, see what we can could for them. Wide publicity may not work out for them, let's accept these ground realities. what is the modicum for them?" 
 
He also suggested that educated people could be trained as paralegal workers to help those with limited access to justice. He said that since women are now elected as sarpanch under panchayat reservations, they could take up these roles as well, according to LiveLaw.
 
He also said that it is only after a tragedy occurs that efforts are made to find solutions. "This is what is inherently wrong in the system", he added, as quoted by LiveLaw.
 
The Court also stated that the Centre should not treat the case as "adversarial litigation" and should instead focus on developing both short-term and long-term solutions to address the issue. 
 

What does the petition demand?

 
The petition seeks a set of 'Pan-India Safety Guidelines, Reforms and Measures for Protection of Women', according to LiveLaw.
 
"It is also urged that every convict u/s 376 IPC and Section 63 BNS, 2023 shall be punished with life imprisonment and permanent castration in cases of horrendous rape and murder of female and child victims," it demanded,
 
It also sought the creation of a National Sex Offenders Registry that should be accessible online to all women, enabling them to identify repeat sexual offenders and take necessary precautions.
 
It also urged the Court to apply the parens patriae doctrine to protect the fundamental rights of women, children, and the third gender, particularly their right to safety and a secure environment. It claimed that offenders in such cases have no fear because of the corruption, apathy, and lack of commitment among police and administrative bodies, because of which the laws are not implemented effectively.
 
The Court has posted the matter for further hearing on July 29.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President sparks political speculation

Indian passport climbs 8 spots to rank 77, visa-free access to 59 nations

Over ₹44 crore released under MGNREGS so far: Centre tells Lok Sabha

Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns: When and how will next Vice-President be elected?

Over 3.7 million dog bite cases, 54 human rabies deaths in 2024: Govt

Topics :Supreme CourtCrime against womenBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story