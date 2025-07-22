Supreme Court says it feels 'ashamed' over rising crimes against women

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday said it feels "ashamed" seeing so many cases of violence against women, reported LiveLaw.

The oral observation was made by Justices Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi while hearing a writ petition filed by the Supreme Court Women Lawyers Association, calling for stronger implementation of laws meant to protect women from sexual offences, the report added.

ALSO READ: Miscreants set 15-yr girl on fire in Odisha, victim undergoing treatment While addressing Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati during the hearing, Justice Kant said, Justice Kant said: "Just examine possible solutions-which are comprehensive directions which can be effectively issued to make sure the impact we want to leave should be there...so many voiceless people in remote areas, see what we can could for them. Wide publicity may not work out for them, let's accept these ground realities. what is the modicum for them?"

He also suggested that educated people could be trained as paralegal workers to help those with limited access to justice. He said that since women are now elected as sarpanch under panchayat reservations, they could take up these roles as well, according to LiveLaw. He also said that it is only after a tragedy occurs that efforts are made to find solutions. "This is what is inherently wrong in the system", he added, as quoted by LiveLaw. ALSO READ: Woman alleges rape at IIM Calcutta boys' hostel; accused arrested The Court also stated that the Centre should not treat the case as "adversarial litigation" and should instead focus on developing both short-term and long-term solutions to address the issue.

What does the petition demand? The petition seeks a set of 'Pan-India Safety Guidelines, Reforms and Measures for Protection of Women', according to LiveLaw. "It is also urged that every convict u/s 376 IPC and Section 63 BNS, 2023 shall be punished with life imprisonment and permanent castration in cases of horrendous rape and murder of female and child victims," it demanded, It also sought the creation of a National Sex Offenders Registry that should be accessible online to all women, enabling them to identify repeat sexual offenders and take necessary precautions. It also urged the Court to apply the parens patriae doctrine to protect the fundamental rights of women, children, and the third gender, particularly their right to safety and a secure environment. It claimed that offenders in such cases have no fear because of the corruption, apathy, and lack of commitment among police and administrative bodies, because of which the laws are not implemented effectively.