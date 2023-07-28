Home / India News / Parts of national capital likely to receive moderate rainfall, says IMD

Parts of national capital likely to receive moderate rainfall, says IMD

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, and parts of the city are likely to receive moderate rainfall during the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am.

The national capital is likely to witness generally cloudy skies during the day and moderate rain is likely in parts of the city. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 71, in the 'satisfactory' category, around 8:40 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Topics :RainfallDelhiHeatwaveHeatwaves

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 11:32 AM IST

