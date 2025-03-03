Passport rules 2025: New birth certificate rules and other key changes

In a significant policy change, the central government has amended the passport application process, making birth certificates the sole valid proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023. This move aims to streamline documentation and ensure uniformity in age verification.

Last week, this rule announced as part of the new Passport Rules was announced as an amendment that will take effect after it is published in the official Gazette.

In a notification dated February 24, the Ministry of External Affairs announced amendments to the rules governing the submission of proof of date of birth for passport issuance.

New passport rules: Birth certificate rules

Birth certificates issued by the Municipal Corporation, the Registrar of Births and Deaths, or any other authority authorised under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, will be accepted as proof of date of birth for individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, in accordance with the new passport regulations that were announced earlier this week.

However, those born prior to October 1, 2023, are exempt from the new regulations. These individuals may present their birth certificate, transfer, school leaving, or matriculation certificate from a recognised educational institution or their recent school, or their Permanent Account Number Card, which bears their birthrate and is issued by the Income Tax Department. Other documents, such as a copy of the applicant's driving license or a copy from their service record, may also be submitted.

Passport rules: Residential information

Under the new Indian passport regulations, the applicant's residential address is no longer printed on the final page to enhance privacy. Instead, immigration officers can access this information by scanning a barcode.

New passport rules: Colour coding

For a number of people, the government has also issued new passports with color coding. Under the new passport regulations, government officials get white passports, diplomats receive red passports, and others receive blue passports.

2025 new passport rules change: Parents' names

According to new passport regulations, the final page of the document will no longer have your parents' names. The purpose of this regulation is to benefit children of divorced or estranged families.

Passport rules change: Reasons for amendment

The Passport Rules regarding the date of birth have not changed in a long time, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. This is mainly because many residents, particularly those living in rural regions, lack birth certificates. But now that the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969 is being strictly enforced, birth certificates are the only recognised evidence of a person's date of birth for some applicants.

However, the current system is still in place for anyone who was born prior to October 1, 2023. Alternative documents such as matriculation certificates, PAN cards, driving licenses, school leaving certificates, transfer certificates from recognised institutions, and extracts from their service records can still be used by these applicants as valid proof of birthdate.

Passport rules change 2025: New Passport Seva Kendras

The government also intends to increase the number of Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) that are run through post offices. In the next five years, there will be 600 "Passport Seva Kendras" operating, up from the current 442.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Department of Posts extended their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a further 5 years in order to ensure that passport services would continue to be available through the Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs).