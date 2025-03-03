Over 600 job offers given during IIM Lucknow's 2025 placement drive

A total of 570 students received over 600 job offers from recruiters around the world for roles in various fields, including consulting, finance, e-commerce, operations and retail, during the 2025 placement drive conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.

The job offers were made for the institute’s 39th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 20th batch of Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students.

Other areas where students were offered jobs include general management, product management, sales and marketing.

The highest domestic package (CTC) achieved by the students is Rs 75 lakh per annum (LPA), while the highest international package reached is Rs 65 LPA. The average salary offered is Rs 32.3 LPA. The recruitment drive was conducted in a hybrid format and over 180 domestic and international companies took part in the placement drive.

“The recent final placement drive stands as a testament to the robustness of our unique curriculum. By offering a blend of theoretical and practical experiences, we ensure that our students not only meet, but exceed industry expectations. With the economy on the mend, we foresee even greater success stories in the near future,” Professor Priyanka Sharma, chairperson, Student Affair and Placement, IIM Lucknow, said.

The companies that took part in the placements include Accenture, Adani Group, Aditya Birla Group, Adobe, Amazon, American Express, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY Parthenon, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, Kearney, Landmark Group, Lincoln International, Lodha Group, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft, Navi, OLA, Procter & Gamble, PwC, Target, Tata Administrative Services, and Zomato.

In addition to this, several first-time recruiters, including Ather Energy, BPCL, CRISIL, DBS Bank, GMR Group, HPCL, Javis, Jefferies, Lava, Marsh McLennan, Maruti Suzuki, Mankind Pharma, Mindsprint, NAFED, PhonePe, Purplle, TESCO, TVS Supply Chain Solutions, UKG, Vector Consulting Group and Walmart also participated, offering both domestic and international roles.

The current batch comprised both fresh graduates and experienced professionals from various fields such as finance, IT, consulting, and sales and marketing. Many students came from prestigious institutions in India, including Indian Institute of Technology (IITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs), Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC).