Viral pastor Bajinder Singh faces sexual harassment charges in Punjab

Jalandhar-based pastor Bajinder Singh, known for his viral "Mera Yeshu Yeshu" video, has been accused of sexual harassment. A woman has alleged that Singh assaulted her, while the pastor has denied the charges, claiming she sought his prayers to rid herself of an "evil spirit."

According to the complaint, the woman and her parents had been attending Singh’s church since October 2017. She claimed that the pastor took her mobile number and began messaging her. Fearful of his influence, she allegedly refrained from informing her parents about the incidents.

The complainant further alleged that Singh made her sit alone in a cabin at the church on Sundays, where he inappropriately hugged and touched her.

“While talking to me over the phone, the accused used to engage in unwanted and vulgar conversations, to which I always objected. In 2022, when I attended his congregations, he touched me inappropriately when I was alone in his cabin,” she told the police.

Police investigation underway

Authorities have registered a case against Singh under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We are cross-checking and verifying the allegations leveled by the woman,” said Kapurthala City police station house officer (SHO) Bikramjit Singh. He confirmed that the accused has not been arrested yet.

“The arrest will be made based on evidence gathered during the investigation,” he added, as reported by The Hindustan Times.

Bajinder Singh’s social media influence

Bajinder Singh enjoys a massive social media following, with his videos frequently appearing in Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. Over the years, he has gained endorsements from Bollywood personalities such as Chunky Pandey and Arbaaz Khan.

Singh, who claims to possess healing powers, has previously stated that he cured a mute girl’s speech anomaly, making her talk for the first time since birth. His church services attract thousands of followers, many of whom believe in his supposed miracle healings.

Who is Bajinder Singh?

Born into a Hindu family in Haryana’s Yamunanagar, Singh converted to Christianity nearly 15 years ago while serving time in jail for a murder case. After working as a pastor, he founded his own ministry, the Church of Glory and Wisdom, in 2016.

Singh’s YouTube channel, with 3.74 million subscribers, showcases his alleged miracle healings, including claims of curing HIV and muteness. His Instagram bio refers to him as “Prophet Bajinder Singh."

Past controversies and legal troubles

This is not the first time Singh has faced legal issues. In 2018, he was booked in a rape case, where a woman accused him of assaulting her at his home in Chandigarh and recording the incident.

His church has also been under scrutiny for financial irregularities. The Income Tax department investigated Singh following allegations that he solicited money from followers in exchange for miracles that never materialised.

Despite the accusations, Singh’s supporters have come forward in his defence. According to The Indian Express, women devotees from his church have protested, claiming that the allegations are false and part of a conspiracy to tarnish his image.

(With agency inputs)