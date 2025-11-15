Patnaik congratulates BJP's Dholakia on Nuapada win, says BJD will fight on

BJD president and Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Friday congratulated BJP candidate Jay Dholakia for his spectacular victory in the Nuapada bypoll and hoped that he would bring development to the area.

Dholakia won the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha by 83,748 votes on Friday. The Congress bagged the second spot, while the BJD was relegated to the third position.

Patnaik, who campaigned for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to every worker and supporter of BJD who stood united and worked tirelessly for the party.

"Your commitment and spirit are the true strength of our party," the former chief minister said.

"I also extend my congratulations to the BJP candidate on the victory, and I sincerely hope he will honour this mandate by bringing meaningful development to Nuapada," he said in a post on social media. BJP candidate Jay Dholakia, son of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, joined the saffron party a few days before the elections and won the seat. Noting that elections come and go, but the BJD's values and our respect for people's faith must always remain, Patnaik said that it is responsibility of our institutions to uphold our democratic right of free and fair elections. "BJD has lived through many highs and lows, yet our resolve to fight for the people has remained unbreakable, and it will continue to remain so," he said, adding that the regional outfit is inspired by Biju Babu, the fighter.