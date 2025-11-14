Andhra to launch 1st drone taxis as Naidu unveils $1 trn investment vision

From announcing India’s first drone taxis in Andhra Pradesh within two years to creating an escrow account for investors with instant financial security, to setting up a $1 trillion investment roadmap for the state within a decade, the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam witnessed the state lining up red carpets for the investment community across sectors.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that Andhra Pradesh will become the first state in India to offer an escrow account system for investors, ensuring instant financial security and eliminating bureaucratic hurdles. “Once you sign the MoU, the escrow account will be created automatically, and funds will be released through the bank in real time. You won’t need to approach any officer or investor. If required, we will even provide sovereign guarantees,” he said.

Addressing a packed hall of over 2,500 delegates with 523 international representatives from 72 countries at the Andhra University College of Engineering ground, Naidu said his government is pushing for major drone innovation and announced that India’s first drone taxis will be launched from Andhra Pradesh within the next two years. Naidu highlighted that the state has already attracted $20 billion in the past 18 months, generating 2 million jobs. He set a new target of $500 billion investment in three years, creating 5 million jobs, and a larger vision of $1 trillion investment over the next decade.

Why is Andhra Pradesh pushing deep tech and green energy? He also batted for the cyclical need to have more green energy to back upcoming data centres. “Now, deep technologies, data centres are coming. Google has announced $15 billion. In these two days, another 4–5 gigawatt (GW) data centres are going to come. For 1 GW data centre, we need 6 GW of power and green energy. It is going to have a multiplier effect,” Naidu said. He urged global companies to sign MoUs before leaving the summit, assuring them of the state’s track record of seamless execution. “After the MoU, you don’t need to remind us — our team will follow up. That is our credibility. For anybody investing in Andhra Pradesh, everything will get done in real time with an MoU. We want to integrate technology and agriculture, roads, ports, airports — everything,” Naidu said.

What sectors is Andhra Pradesh targeting for next-generation growth? He highlighted how, in his previous tenure, his government focused on Hi-Tech City and IT promotion. “Today, I can say Indians are dominating IT. Every fourth IT professional globally is from India, and among the four, one is from Andhra Pradesh,” he said. Naidu also emphasised investment avenues in ports, airports, roads, railways, logistics parks, dry ports, inland waterways, and expanding sectors like pharmaceuticals and healthcare. “Andhra Pradesh is ready for next-generation growth across all sectors,” he said. What is the state’s plan for new tech corridors? The state is betting big on the green energy sector with a focus on green hydrogen. “The central government is focusing on 500 GW of green energy and among that, 160 GW we are going to produce. Even cost of battery is coming down now. We have solar, wind, and pumped storage plants also,” he said.