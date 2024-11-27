Rains continue in Tamil Nadu, standing crops hit in Cauvery delta areas

Rains continued overnight in Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta areas affecting standing paddy crops and the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is likely in a few places in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, also part of the delta region.

Rains submerged crops, partially and completely, at several places including those in and around Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupettai, Mayilduthurai, Vedaranyam and according to farmers' rough estimates, crops over at least 2,000 acres were affected.

In view of the rains, November 27 has been declared a holiday for schools and colleges, including Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai districts. A holiday has been declared only for schools in Chennai, Chengelpet, Ariyalur, Kanchipuram.

According to the IMD--Regional Meteorological Centre's update on Wednesday morning, the deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centred about 470 km southeast of Nagapattinam, and 670 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The deep depression is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm on November 27 and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely in Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai districts.