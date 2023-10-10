Home / India News / Pay gap persists even in sectors with large women workforce, shows data

Pay gap persists even in sectors with large women workforce, shows data

Women account for less than one out of eight employees in large companies

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A gender divide in pay is not restricted to the most male-dominated industries, as sectors that have a relatively large number of women employees also pay them less than their male counterparts.

The median pay of women is 91 per cent that of men in financial services, according to data from the CFA Institute’s “Mind the Gender Gap” report released in March 2023. It is 79 per cent that of men in information technology. Both sectors have relatively higher participation of women.

“Companies with higher female participation rates potentially have a more diverse workforce, and thus their data are subject to less noise than ones with lower female participation rates and may provide a more accurate picture,” said the study from authors Sivananth Ramachandran, Jolly Balva and Meera Siva.

Women accounted for 22.4 per cent of those working in the financial services sector and 30 per cent in information technology. The average across sectors is 12.7 per cent. These sectors, which have more women employees, provide a more accurate picture of the overall pay gap that may be affected by sectors with very few women. The ratio across sectors is 97 per cent. Some sectors, perhaps because of the presence of few women, show ratios of over 100 per cent as well (chart 1).

 
Women also have a harder time holding on to their jobs. A larger burden of child and elderly care is said to be one of the reasons, according to the study. Around 10 sectors out of the 12 studied showed a higher turnover rate for women than men. The turnover rate is the number of employees leaving as a share of the average people in the category during a given year (chart 2).
 
On Monday, Claudia Goldin, a Harvard University professor, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in economics for her work on the gender gap in labour participation and pay.

In her paper titled “A Grand Gender Convergence: Its Last Chapter”, Goldin mentioned that the pay gap exists “because hours of work in many occupations are worth more when given at particular moments and when the hours are more continuous”.

The paper also highlighted that “when earnings are linear with respect to time worked the gender gap is low; when there is nonlinearity the gender gap is higher”.

The gap is also seen in surveys carried out by the Indian government.

Analysis from the recently released Periodic Labour Force Survey Annual Report 2022-23 shows that women earn 80 per cent of what a man earns in rural areas. It is 79.6 per cent in urban areas.

Education does not necessarily correct for the persistence of the gender pay gap, as seen in a 2010 study entitled “Dynamics of the Gender Gap for Young Professionals in the Financial and Corporate Sectors” from authors including University of Chicago’s Marianne Bertrand and Harvard’s Claudia Goldin and Lawrence F Katz, which looked at those with a master’s in business administration (MBA).

“The large growth in the gender gap in earnings for MBAs during their first 15 years out of school is mainly a consequence of gender differences in career interruptions and weekly hours worked,” it said.


Also Read

Supreme Court launches handbook to combat gender stereotypes in judgements

Nine out of 10 people hold biases against women, says UNDP's report

131 years to close gap as Gender equality is stalling, says WEF report

Employment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs

More women in Indian boardrooms, but mainly as independent directors

IOC session later this week in Mumbai: Is India ready to host the Olympics?

DroneAcharya and Tata STRIVE to conduct drone pilot certification

Setting up national, regional GST tribunals has started: Centre tells SC

India, Italy ink pact to expand ties with development of military hardware

95% of cases registered by CBI, ED are against oppn politicians: AAP

Topics :gender gapGender pay gap

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story