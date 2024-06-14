The Peoples Democratic Party on Friday held a protest here against the recent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, seeking an explanation over the "alarming" security situation contrary to the government's claims of restoration of peace in the Union Territory. Terrorists struck at four places in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts in the Jammu province between Sunday and Wednesday, killing nine people, including seven pilgrims and a CRPF jawan. Seven security personnel, 41 pilgrims and a villager were also injured in the attacks. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Two terrorists were also eliminated in one of the encounters in Kathua, while a massive search operation is on to track down and neutralise the other terrorists.

Led by PDP additional general secretary Rajinder Manhas and spokesperson S Varinder Singh Sonu, dozens of party workers took out a protest march from the PDP office at Gandhi Nagar.

The protesters pushed forward through police barricade and briefly held a sit-in near the Jammu-airport road before returning to their office.

"We are concerned over the alarming security situation in Jammu ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The attacks reflect a security failure," Manhas told reporters.

The Jammu region has been peaceful but the terror attacks in the province indicate the revival of terrorism despite the central government's claims of restoration of normalcy, he said.

"What type of normalcy is this? The people of Jammu are frightened by the spurt in terror activities. The government should wake up from its deep slumber and ensure that terrorism is wiped out," Manhas said.

PDP spokesperson Sonu said the party stands with the government in the fight against terrorism.

However, he said, "On one hand, the government claimed that terrorism has been wiped out with the abrogation of the Article 370 (in 2019) but on the other, new areas, that too in the peaceful Jammu region, are witnessing growing terror activities. This is a failure of the government."



"We are against the scourge of terrorism which has badly affected Jammu and Kashmir for the last 30 years. The terrorists are enemies of humanity," he said, asking the government to stop "doing politics" and instead focus on finishing terrorism.

Sonu accused the government of making hollow claims and asked "what type of new J-K is this where militancy has spread to new areas of hitherto peaceful Jammu region".

The PDP leaders demanded adequate security for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas.