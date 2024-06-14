Home / India News / Swati Maliwal case: HC seeks police stand on Kejriwal aide's bail plea

Swati Maliwal case: HC seeks police stand on Kejriwal aide's bail plea

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on the bail plea and asked the Delhi Police to file a status report

Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Swati Maliwal. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the city police's stand on the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the case pertaining to the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

A vacation bench of Justice Amit Sharma issued notice on the bail plea and asked the Delhi Police to file a status report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kumar, presently in judicial custody, allegedly assaulted Maliwal on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

The Tis Hazari court had on June 7 refused to grant him bail, saying he was facing "grave and serious" charges and that there was an apprehension that he could influence witnesses.

Kumar's first bail plea was dismissed on May 27 by another sessions court which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The matter would be heard next in the first week of July.

Also Read

'Pressure on Swati Maliwal', claims BJP as no complaint filed over assault

'Arvind Kejriwal was at home': Swati Maliwal recounts May 13 ordeal

Swati Maliwal's FIR: 'Bibhav Kumar slapped, kicked in chest, stomach'

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in excise policy case

Extreme heat causes income loss for 50% of Delhi street vendors: Study

IAF brings back 45 Indians killed in Kuwait building fire: Key details

Heavy rain, landslides kill 6 in India's Sikkim, 2,000 tourists stranded

IMD issues heatwave alert for Delhi for next five days, predicts light rain

Monsoon to hit Jharkhand around June 19, rain deficiency rises to 54%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhi PoliceSwati MaliwalDelhi High CourtIndian Penal Code

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story