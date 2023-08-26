Weekend Bites: Over the moon, thaw in funding winter, India's chess moment

In other news…
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government's priority was to tame inflation to ensure sustained economic growth. Addressing the B20 Summit India, Sitharaman said the GDP numbers for the first quarter, to be released this month, should be good.
The US Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates further to ensure inflation is contained, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Friday.
Sebi has completed its probe into whether Gautam Adani's conglomerate violated securities laws, and has recommended action in some cases for passing orders, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Friday.
Qatar Investment Authority will invest $1 billion in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, for a 0.99 per cent stake. This values Reliance Retail at $100 billion.
Bharat NCAP, with a focus on improving vehicle safety and assisting car buyers in making informed decisions, is set to commence on October 1. With this, India becomes the fifth country to introduce its own car crash test rating system. This is welcome, but nearly not enough. The propensity for self-harm is not something Bharat NCAP can cure.
Is this a sign of thaw in the so-called funding winter for startups? Quick commerce startup Zepto raised a massive $200 million at a $1.4 billion valuation to become India’s first unicorn this year.
Big Tech platforms are likely to engage with the government on the issue of parental consent for processing children’s data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The provision has raised concern about the “unintended consequences”.
Thirty-nine thousand Indians are rated chess players, which means they have played a rated tournament sometime. Ten thousand have played in a tournament within the last year. The 20th edition of the Delhi International Open attracted more than 1,000 local participants. More than 1.2 million Indians subscribe to the popular Chessbase India YouTube channel.
At the top of this pyramid, India has 83 Grandmasters, if we include the two who have completed the requirements but not yet received the formal title. More than half of these GMs are under 20.
Two Indians are in the world’s top 10, six in the top 30, and nine in the top 100. Eight Indian women are in the top 100 women’s list. Twenty-one Indians are among the world’s top 100 juniors (players under 20).
Of the top 10 Indians, three are from Chennai, which remains the epicentre of Indian chess. One each is from Nashik, Guntur, Warangal, Thrissur, Thiruvananthapuram, Delhi, and Goa. There are clusters of Granmasters in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Kolkata and Delhi, apart from Chennai and Hyderabad.
Yes, Indian chess is having a moment. And this moment has come because of technology and affordable internet.
