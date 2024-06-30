Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

People have reposed faith in democratic system: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat

Modi, Narendra Modi
During the radio address, the prime minister spoke of initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' . (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 12:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said people had reposed their unwavering faith in the Constitution and the democratic system of the country by their participation in the 2024 general elections.

The prime minister made the remarks in his Mann Ki Baat radio address, the first after the polls. The radio broadcast had had taken a break in February ahead of the general elections.

"Today, I thank the countrymen for reposing their unwavering faith in our Constitution and the democratic system of the country," Modi said.

He said the 2024 election was the biggest election in the world.

"Such a big election has never taken place in any country in the world. More than 65 crore people voted in the election," the prime minister said.

During the radio address, the prime minister spoke of initiatives such as 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' launched on the World Environment Day to plant trees.

"I am glad to see people inspiring others by sharing their pictures of their mothers," Modi said.

He also paid rich tributes to tribal freedom fighters Veer Sidhu and Kanhu, who led the Santhal uprising against British rule in 1855, much before the first war of independence in 1857.

The prime minister also cheered Indian athletes who will be competing in the Paris Olympics next month.

He noted that Indian athletes have participated in more than 900 international competitions.

The country expects its players to put up an excellent performance in the Paris Olympics, he said while urging the people to use 'cheer4Bharat' hashtag to motivate them.

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

