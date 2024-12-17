Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / People take refuge at night shelters as mercury dips to 7 degrees in Delhi

People take refuge at night shelters as mercury dips to 7 degrees in Delhi

A caretaker at a night shelter in Lodhi Road said there are 20 people, while they have only 19 beds, and some people are adjusted somewhere

Winter,IMD Weather Alert
The IMD recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am on Tuesday. | Representational
ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 8:27 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

As the temperature dipped in Delhi on Monday night, people took refuge at the night shelters across various locations in the national capital.

The IMD recorded 7.4 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

A caretaker at a night shelter in Lodhi Road said there are 20 people, while they have only 19 beds, and some people are adjusted somewhere. Hot water and food are also provided to the needy.

"Here we have beds, mattresses, bed sheets, pillows, blankets. There is a machine for hot water, there is a television. Facilities like fans and coolers are also there. We have 19 beds and if there are one or two people extra then we adjust according to it. In the morning tea is provided. In the afternoon lunch, rice and pulses are provided. In dinner rotis and vegetables are provided," he said.

He further said that if anyone gets unwell at night then the ambulance is called and the patient is taken to hospital.

"In day time if anyone gets unwell then there is a small hospital in the nearby temple where they are taken," he said.

More From This Section

Ex-Ashok Gehlot OSD Lokesh Sharma turns approver in phone tapping case

Himachal to include constitutional values in school curriculum syllabus

CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

Ambani, Adani exit Bloomberg's $100 billion club amid financial setbacks

Looking to automate highway construction on pilot basis, says Morth

A lady guard said that there are 15-16 women who stay there permanently.

"Here we provide food both the time and give breakfast in the morning. There is a hot water facility, television, and coolers are provided during summer. Medicines and CCTV cameras are also in place," she added.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning in certain parts of north India, including Jammy and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and more states.

As Delhi grapples with a cold wave, the Air Quality Index has worsened, with levels once again breaching the 400 mark, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

In the wake of deteriorating air quality, the Sub-Committee of the CAQM imposed Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) schedule in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with 'immediate effect' on Monday night.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Grap-III measures reimposed in Delhi-NCR as air quality hits 'very poor'

Delhi-NCR shivers at 4.5 degrees Celsius; AQI slips to 'very poor' levels

Weather update: Rain alert issued in Tamil Nadu, dense fog in other states

Delhi temp to drop by 1-2 deg C, severe cold wave ahead in Punjab, MP: IMD

Severe cold wave grips Delhi as temperature drops to 3.2 degrees Celsius

Topics :cold waveDelhiCCTVHaryana

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story