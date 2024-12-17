Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CM-led APCRDA approved infra works worth Rs 24,276 cr: Andhra minister

The minister said the approval during the 43rd APCRDA meeting caters to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu
At any cost, we will complete Amaravati capital construction in the next three years, said TDP minister. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 6:57 AM IST
The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved infrastructure works worth Rs 24,276 crore in greenfield capital Amaravati, Municipal Minister P Narayana on Monday said.

The minister said the approval during the 43rd APCRDA meeting caters to trunk roads, layouts and iconic buildings.

The 43rd CRDA meeting approved Rs 24,276 crore funds for the construction of trunk roads, layouts and iconic bhavans (buildings) in Amaravati capital, said Narayana addressing a press conference at the secretariat.

He said that a total of Rs 45,249 crore funds were approved in the past four CRDA meetings.

Narayana said that the upcoming Assembly building in the greenfield capital would be built in an area of 103 acres, stretching up to 11.2 lakh sq ft and will reach a height of 250 metres.

When the Assembly is not in session, he said people can visit the top of the building to enjoy a bird's eye view of the capital while the 20.32 lakh sq ft High Court building will be built in a land parcel of 42 acres, rising up to a height of 55 metres and consisting of eight storeys.

Narayana said the High Court building will be built at a cost of Rs 1,048 crore and the General Administration Department (GAD) building will consist of 47 floors and 17 lakh sq ft area.

Further, five more towers will be built at a cost of Rs 4,688 crore with an area of 69 lakh sq ft, he said.

Out of the approved amount today, the minister observed that Rs 9,699 crore has been earmarked for four main roads stretching up to 580 km and other facilities and Rs 7,794 crore for trunk roads, among others.

Starting December 23, he said the tender process will be completed as much as possible by the month end and the balance would be completed by January.

At any cost, we will complete Amaravati capital construction in the next three years to make it one of the best five cities in the world, he added.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 6:57 AM IST

