Himachal to include constitutional values in school curriculum syllabus

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the school curriculum in the state would include syllabus related to constitutional values.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Education Department, Sukhu said that six schools, each in every assembly constituency, would be equipped with all the necessary facilities, like adequate staff and other infrastructural conveniences, such as labs and libraries, to its implementation.

He directed the officers to complete all the formalities for setting up these schools in a time-bound manner and directed them to prepare parameters for their administrative control.

A calendar of activities for the whole year would also be prepared for all schools, which would contain details of academic and other activities of each day, he stated, according to a release.

The government was giving special preference to imparting quality education and apprising the students about their duties and responsibilities for their all-around development, the release stated.

According to the release, these measures were being adopted as a part of "Vyavastha Parivartan" to bring rationalisation to the education department, and steps were being taken for the deployment of teachers and strengthening the educational infrastructure.

Sukhu said that the headmaster or principal of the school would have to regularly send information about teachers departing on leave to the Deputy Director's office, which would help in ensuring the presence of teachers in schools as well.

The Chief Minister, while discussing the 'Guest Teacher Policy,' said that it would help in maintaining continuity in the teaching and learning process, and in case the regular teacher of the educational institution goes on leave, the services of qualified teachers will be taken, and this will also not disrupt the studies of the children.

Sukhu further said that in order to strengthen the higher education system, the process of rationalisation is being adopted in colleges also. Along with the inclusion of new subjects in the colleges, their rationalisation is also being done.