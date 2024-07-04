Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Petition in SC seeks highest level audit of all existing Bihar bridges

Petition in SC seeks highest level audit of all existing Bihar bridges

The petitioner and advocate Brajesh Singh, on Wednesday, urged the top court to issue directions to the Bihar Government to conduct the audit

Bulandshahr bridge collapse, bridge collapse
The Public Interest Litigation has highlighted various bridge collapses mostly river bridges in Araria, Siwan, Madhubani, and Kishanganj districts among others in Bihar | (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 10:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A petition has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking to issue direction to the Bihar Government to conduct the highest level structural audit of all existing and under construction bridges in the state and to demolish or retrofit weak structure depending of feasibility in the wake of bridge collapses in the state.

The petitioner and advocate Brajesh Singh, on Wednesday, urged the top court to issue directions to the Bihar Government to conduct the audit.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petitioner said that the instant issue of bridge collapses in Bihar requires an urgent consideration of the top court as within two years, three major under-construction bridges and other several incidents of the collapse of the large, medium and small bridges happened.

He said that in the said unfortunate man-made incidents some people succumbed and others were injured adding that in the future other incidents may also happen due to the gross negligence of the government and the corrupt nexus of the contractors and concerned agencies.

"It is a matter of grave concern that in a state like Bihar, which is the most flood-prone state of India, the total flood-affected area in the state is 68,800 sq. km which is 73.06 per cent of the total geographical area. Hence such routine accrual of the incident of falling bridges in Bihar is more disastrous as the lives of people at large are at stake. Therefore the urgent intervention of this Hon'ble Court is required to save the lives of people, as the under-construction bridges before its accomplishment collapsed routinely," the petitioner said.

More From This Section

LIVE news: T20 WC winning Indian cricket team reaches ITC Maurya, to meet PM Modi next

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

Zika virus: All you need to know about this mosquito-transmitted disease

Did Air India divert a flight for Indian cricket team? DGCA seeks report

Air pollution kills 33,000 every year even in 'clean' Indian cities: Lancet

The petitioner has also sought appropriate direction specifically from the State of Bihar for making proper policy or mechanism for real-time monitoring of the bridges constructed, old and under construction concerning the bridges falling exclusively under the domain of the respondent, the state of Bihar on the same analogy as developed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, vide dated March 4, 2024, for the preservation of National Highways and Centrally Sponsored Schemes and it was issued as a mandatory Guidelines vide, subjected, identification and implementation of real-time Health Monitoring of bridges using sensors to the states including the respondent."

The petitioner has also sought to issue direction to respondents specifically Bihar for making an efficient permanent body through legislation or executive order, comprising high-level experts from the concerned field for continuous monitoring of all the existing and under-construction bridges in Bihar and also for maintaining the comprehensive database on the health of all existing bridges in the state.

The Public Interest Litigation has highlighted various bridge collapses mostly river bridges in Araria, Siwan, Madhubani, and Kishanganj districts among others in Bihar.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Hathras stampede: Plea filed in SC to probe incident by expert committee

Climate change cannot be ignored, says CJI, bats for green lifestyle

NEET-UG row: Supreme Court scheduled to hear batch of pleas on July 8

NEET row: SC to hear plea alleging OMR sheet manipulation after 2 weeks

Porsche case: Pune police to move SC against release of accused juvenile

Topics :Supreme CourtBiharBridges

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story