Home / India News / PFI money laundering case: ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Kerala

PFI money laundering case: ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Kerala

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across the state

Press Trust of India Kochi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at several locations linked to former members of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) across the state.

Searches are underway at various places in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Wayanad districts of the state, police said.

The houses of former PFI leaders Abdul Samad and Latheef were also searched in Wayanad and Thrissur districts, they said.

According to sources, the raids were launched to ascertain the alleged source of funding for the banned outfit.

The central government had on September 28, 2022 declared the PFI as an 'unlawful association' under UAPA and imposed a ban on it for five years.

Also Read

The Kerala Story gets 'A' certificate from censor board, 10 scenes deleted

ED takes possession of villas, land in money laundering case against PFI

CAs, CSes concerned about new tweaks in anti-money laundering law

3,110 money laundering, 12K FEMA cases registered by ED in last 3 yrs: Govt

Soren unlikely to appear before ED for questioning in money laundering case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti raises demand for OBC reservation

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

9 new Vande Bharat trains launched by PM Modi: Details of routes, timings

TN govt to perform last rites of organ donors with full state honours

Topics :Enforcement Directoratemoney laundering caseMoney laundering Kerala governmentPFI

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story