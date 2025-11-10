Phalodi accident case: SC seeks response from NHAI, Road Transport ministry

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the National Highways Authority of India and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a suo motu case in connection with an accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area that claimed 15 lives.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi issued notice to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the ministry, seeking their replies in two weeks on the cause of the accident.

It also asked them to conduct a survey of the area and file a report on the number of dhabas on the highway passing through Phalodi.