IMD weather update: North shivers under early winter, Delhi sees dip to 9°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that night temperatures would remain below average for at least another week as an early winter chill spreads over much of north and central India. Southern India is getting ready for extensive showers and thunderstorms, while the north is experiencing an early chill.

The two weather systems—the trough across the Bay of Bengal and the western disturbance over north India will continue to affect the nation's weather pattern in the days ahead, according to the IMD.

What is IMD’s forecast for winters in India?

According to the IMD, rain, snow, and chilly winds are predicted over the next few days, which would cause nighttime temperatures in many states, particularly in the northern area, to drop significantly. People have been urged to exercise precautions by the weather office.

The current western disturbance is predicted to bring moderate rains and snowfall to mountainous states, including Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir. After the snowfall in the mountains, cold winds will blow across the plains, this will result in a drop in nighttime temperatures.

More about the weather temperature in India for the upcoming days?

According to the IMD , temperatures have dropped 4–7°C below normal in a number of areas in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, and evenings are also getting colder than usual in parts of south Punjab, south Haryana, and Delhi. Isolated areas of East Rajasthan have experienced cold wave to severe cold wave conditions, with night temperatures dropping by less than 10°C.

Over the next 6 to 7 days, minimum temperatures are predicted to stay 2 to 5°C below average, with similar conditions likely to prevail over northwest and adjacent central India, according to the weather office. According to officials, a western disturbance across northern India and shifting wind patterns are to blame for the temperature drop.

According to the IMD, during the next 2 days, minimum temperatures in areas of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh might drop by about 2°C, and over the next 4 days, they could drop by 2–4°C throughout eastern India. Throughout the week, no significant weather activity is anticipated in other regions of the nation.

IMD weather update for the national capital, Delhi

As winter arrives early in Delhi, the air has become crisp. According to the IMD, until November 11, there will be clear skies, with early morning haze or light fog. Temperatures are expected to be slightly below normal, with minimums between 9°C and 11°C and maximums between 27°C and 29°C.

Over the next few days, Delhi residents may anticipate cool mornings and nice afternoons, with maximum temperatures remaining 1-2°C below average and minimums being 2-4°C below average. After sunset, northwest winds of up to 20 kmph are predicted to ease.

After weeks of lingering humidity, the pattern is expected to continue until early next week, giving locals a true flavour of winter. Crisp, chilly air has finally replaced the persistent humidity in Delhi and most of northern India. The south prepares for another round of intense rain and thunder as the north settles into an early winter chill.

IMD weather for North and other parts of India

Caution has been advised by the IMD, particularly for farmers and early-morning commuters. Light irrigation and mulching are advised to protect crops from cold stress in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, where cold wave conditions are common.

Notably, Rajasthan has previously experienced cold waves in a number of locations. 12 districts in the state saw temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius. The state's lowest temperature, 7 degrees Celsius, was recorded in Sikar, a hilly region of Rajasthan. States like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh are predicted to see a major drop in temperature.

The organisation advised the public to respond quickly to orange and red alerts, particularly in mountainous or sensitive areas, and warned that forecast accuracy may decline over extended periods of time.

IMD weather update for Southern rainfall

A cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and a trough that runs from the southwest Bay of Bengal to central Kerala are predicted to bring light to moderate rain to most areas, with isolated heavy showers over Tamil Nadu from November 12 to November 13 and over Kerala until November 10.

The IMD has recommended that farmers in Tamil Nadu ensure that drainage is in place and only harvest mature rice and groundnut crops during clear weather. Additionally, isolated to disperse rainfall was forecasted by the Met Office for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.