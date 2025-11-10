At least 360 kilograms of RDX, assault rifles, and a large cache of ammunition were recovered from Haryana’s Faridabad in a joint operation by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The raid came based on disclosures made by a Kashmiri doctor arrested earlier in connection with terror-related activities, news agency PTI reported.
Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who used to work at Government Medical College in Anantnag, was arrested last week after he was allegedly found putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed
in Srinagar, reported NDTV. He was reportedly arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.
Based on his interrogation, the police raided Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad. Around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from his room, police said.
According to a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police, the investigation revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving "radicalised professionals and students" in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries.
"The group has been using encrypted channels, for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," the press release said.
Who else are involved in the case?
The initial investigation has revealed the alleged involvement of another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district. Shakeel, who worked at the same hospital, was arrested for allegedly helping store explosives and arms in Faridabad. Both doctors are now in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir.
Besides them, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five individuals: Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad, and Zameer Ahmad Ahanger.
Who is Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather?
Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather previously worked at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, before resigning in 2024. After quitting, he began practising in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Investigations revealed that Rather had rented a room in Faridabad about three months ago, not for residence, but to store arms and explosives, reported Dainik Bhaskar.
The accused face charges under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Meanwhile, a massive anti-terror operation is underway across Jammu and Kashmir. On November 9, nine people, including a woman, were detained during coordinated raids across the Valley, which continued into Monday, reported India Today.