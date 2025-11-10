At least 360 kilograms of RDX, assault rifles, and a large cache of ammunition were recovered from Haryana’s Faridabad in a joint operation by Faridabad and Jammu and Kashmir police. The raid came based on disclosures made by a Kashmiri doctor arrested earlier in connection with terror-related activities, news agency PTI reported.

Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, who used to work at Government Medical College in Anantnag, was arrested last week after he was allegedly found putting up posters supporting terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar, reported NDTV. He was reportedly arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir police, the investigation revealed a white collar terror ecosystem, involving "radicalised professionals and students" in contact with foreign handlers, operating from Pakistan and other countries. Based on his interrogation, the police raided Al Falah Hospital in Faridabad. Around 360 kg of explosives suspected to be ammonium nitrate, one Carom Cok rifle, two automatic pistols, 84 cartridges, five litres of chemicals, 20 timers with battery and 14 bags were recovered from his room, police said.

"The group has been using encrypted channels, for indoctrination, coordination, fund movement and logistics. Funds were raised through professional and academic networks, under the guise of social/charitable causes. The accused were found involved in identifying persons, to radicalise, initiate and recruit them to terrorist ranks, besides raising funds, arranging logistics, procurement of arms/ammunition and material for preparing IEDs," the press release said. ALSO READ | J&K Police expands anti-terror operations across Jammu, raids underway Who else are involved in the case? The initial investigation has revealed the alleged involvement of another doctor, Muzamil Shakeel, a resident of Koil in Pulwama district. Shakeel, who worked at the same hospital, was arrested for allegedly helping store explosives and arms in Faridabad. Both doctors are now in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides them, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested five individuals: Arif Nisar Dar, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar, Molvi Irfan Ahmad, and Zameer Ahmad Ahanger. ALSO READ | Gujarat ATS unravels Ricin poison terror plot; arrests 'doctor', two others Further recoveries and arrests are likely as interrogation and forensic examinations continue. Who is Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather? Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather previously worked at the Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, before resigning in 2024. After quitting, he began practising in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Rather had rented a room in Faridabad about three months ago, not for residence, but to store arms and explosives, reported Dainik Bhaskar.