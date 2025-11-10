CM Rekha Gupta joins road show ahead of MCD bypoll nomination in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took part in a road show ahead of nomination of BJP candidate Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B ward in the MCD bypolls.

She said victory of the BJP candidates is necessary for the 12 wards where bypolls will be held on November 30.

Gupta represented Shalimar Bagh B ward before being elected as MLA and becoming Delhi Chief minister after victory of the BJP in the Assembly polls held in February this year.

She charged that the previous governments in Delhi indulged in politics as a result development of the municipal wards took a backseat.