How an Uttarakhand dairy supplied fake ghee worth ₹250 cr to Tirupati temple

An Uttarakhand-based dairy firm allegedly supplied fake ghee worth ₹250 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the famed Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, between 2019 and 2024, according to a report by The Times of India.

A probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) revealed that Uttarakhand-based Bhole Baba Organic Dairy, which never procured a drop of milk or butter from anywhere, managed to supply 6.8 million kg of ghee to TTD. Details of the fraud came to light after the arrest of Ajay Kumar Sugandh, who supplied various chemicals such as monodiglycerides and acetic acid ester to Bhole Baba Organic Dairy.

Firm supplied ghee even when blacklisted According to the report, the dairy, run by Pomil Jain and Vipin Jain in Uttarakhand, set up a fake desi ghee factory. They forged milk purchase and payment records to make it appear as though they were producing real ghee. Even after their company, Bhole Baba Dairy, was blacklisted in 2022, they continued to sell fake ghee to the Tirupati Devasthanam by using other dairies' names, such as Vyshnavi Dairy (Tirupati), Mal Ganga (Uttar Pradesh), and AR Dairy Foods (Tamil Nadu).

Ghee adulterated with animal fat According to the report, four tankers of ghee supplied by AR Dairy were found to be adulterated with animal fat and were rejected by the Tirupati trust in July last year. But instead of being destroyed or sent back, these tankers were diverted by Bhole Baba Dairy’s promoters and sent to Vyshnavi Dairy. Investigators later found that the tankers never returned to the AR Dairy plant. Instead, they were taken to a stone-crushing unit near Vyshnavi Dairy, where the labels were changed and the fake ghee was reprocessed to look better, the report said.