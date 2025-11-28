Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' vital amid global challenges: Murmu

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said amid today's unprecedented global challenges, the ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is more relevant than ever.

Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26 -- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust' -- here.

"India's ancient civilisation and rich cultural heritage have always embodied the timeless principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. In today's world, which is facing uncertainties and global challenges, it is a message that becomes more relevant," the President said.

Today humans are more educated and technologically advanced than ever, with numerous opportunities to progress. Yet, alongside this advancement, society grapples with rising stress, mental insecurity, mistrust and loneliness.