Philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' vital amid global challenges: Murmu

President Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust'

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself: Murmu | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said amid today's unprecedented global challenges, the ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) is more relevant than ever.

Murmu was speaking at the launch of the Brahma Kumaris' annual theme for 2025-26 -- 'Meditation for World Unity and Trust' -- here.

"India's ancient civilisation and rich cultural heritage have always embodied the timeless principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. In today's world, which is facing uncertainties and global challenges, it is a message that becomes more relevant," the President said.

Today humans are more educated and technologically advanced than ever, with numerous opportunities to progress. Yet, alongside this advancement, society grapples with rising stress, mental insecurity, mistrust and loneliness.

"The need of the hour is not just to move forward, but also to look within oneself," Murmu said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Droupadi MurmuIndian Presidentmeditation

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

