Pick-up truck hits pilot car of Meghalaya CM's convoy, Sangma safe: Police

The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border for an official programme

Press Trust of India Shillong
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
The pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper Shillong on Saturday, police said.

The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border for an official programme.

According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the CM's convoy which partially caused damage to both the vehicles.

First Published: Nov 25 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

